International Islamic University (IIU) Award Certificates To 301 Students On Completion Of Training

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Around 301 students were given certificates during a graduation ceremony of the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) held at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday

President IIU, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi as a chief guest distributed the certificates among the students on completion of their training at IIUI centre.

The ceremony was also attended by Ali Aghar, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Program manager, PITB, Muhammad Amjad, members of the PITB, Vice Presidents of IIUI, Deans DGs and senior faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hathal said that digital transformation was an important aspect of the modern higher education landscape, and it had the potential to transform the way students learn, the way teachers teach, and the way researchers conduct research.

He said that the self-employment programs for youth were vital for the growth and development of any nation.

He added that universities must encourage entrepreneurship and prime focus must be on providing students with an enabling environment of Digi skills and opportunities to pursue freelancing career.

It will equip them with the tools they need to succeed.

"By encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, we can help to create new businesses, new jobs, and new opportunities for all," IIU President opined.

Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom Ali Aghar said that the ministry was focusing on reducing the unemployment and promoting the youth sustainability. He said the ministry was working to provide enabling environment to the youth to be involved in emerging technologies. He said the ministry was keen to provide training and expertise to youth in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, E-knowledge, block chain and E-health. He assured of continued efforts for the digitally skilled youth.

Program manager, PITB, Muhammad Amjad told that this project was covering 3 main domains including technical, creative design and content marketing to the citizens who own a Bachelor's degree and were under the age of 40.

He told that 20 k household had benefited from these centers that were 20 in total and 20 more soon being added.

Earlier, Dean Faculty of Computing and IT, Dr. Asmatullah Khan in his welcome address discussed the importance of freelancing and role of IIU in promoting contemporary training and technology.

He thanked IIUI management, ministry of IT and telecom and PITB for cooperation .

He informed that IIUI was the pioneer university in the region to establish a dedicated center with the help of ministry and PITB.

Incharge IT & Focal person NFTP Program Qazi Shehzad Saleem and his team were also present on the occasion.

