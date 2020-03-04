UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University (IIU) Offers Short Courses In English, Urdu And Chinese

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

International Islamic University (IIU) offers short courses in English, Urdu and Chinese

Centre of excellence for modern languages (CEML) at the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FLL) of the International Islamic University (IIU) has offered Diploma, Certificate and Short Courses in English, Chinese and Urdu languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Centre of excellence for modern languages (CEML) at the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FLL) of the International Islamic University (IIU) has offered Diploma, Certificate and Short Courses in English, Chinese and urdu languages.

The last date of form and fee submission is 14th March, a press release Wednesday said.

According to details, the Centre (CEML) offered English language Diploma of 6 months, Certificate of three months (3) and preparatory courses of GRE/GMAT/GAT, IELTS and OET. In English language, specialized courses such as academic writing, report writing and creative writing have also been offered.

In addition, English language short courses of one (1) month including English for tourism, English for Lawyers, English for call centers and English courses of various other fields have been offered.

The CEML, at IIUI, is also offering Diploma in Urdu of 6 months and certificate in Urdu of 3 months. It has also opened admissions in Chinese language diploma and certificate. Interested candidates (males) may call on 051-9257916 and (female candidates) may call on 051-9257922 for further details. For details and fee information this link https://www.iiu.edu.pk/?page_id=5305 can also be visited.

Related Topics

China Lawyers March May International Islamic University

Recent Stories

Thieves take away foreign currency,cash in Sialkot ..

4 minutes ago

126 power pilferers caught in South Punjab in Mult ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman, captain Peshawar Zalmi call on PM

4 minutes ago

Youth kills sister in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

EU unveils climate law as unsatisfied Greta Thunbe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.