International Islamic University (IIU) offers short courses in English, Urdu and Chinese

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Centre of excellence for modern languages (CEML) at the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FLL) of the International Islamic University (IIU) has offered Diploma, Certificate and Short Courses in English, Chinese and urdu languages.

The last date of form and fee submission is 14th March, a press release Wednesday said.

According to details, the Centre (CEML) offered English language Diploma of 6 months, Certificate of three months (3) and preparatory courses of GRE/GMAT/GAT, IELTS and OET. In English language, specialized courses such as academic writing, report writing and creative writing have also been offered.

In addition, English language short courses of one (1) month including English for tourism, English for Lawyers, English for call centers and English courses of various other fields have been offered.

The CEML, at IIUI, is also offering Diploma in Urdu of 6 months and certificate in Urdu of 3 months. It has also opened admissions in Chinese language diploma and certificate. Interested candidates (males) may call on 051-9257916 and (female candidates) may call on 051-9257922 for further details. For details and fee information this link https://www.iiu.edu.pk/?page_id=5305 can also be visited.