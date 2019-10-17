UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University (IIU) , Turkey Cumhuriyet University Join Hands For Achieving Academic Excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):The International Islamic University (IIU) and Cumhuriyet University of Turkey have joined hands on Thursday by signing an MoU of bilateral cooperation for achieving academic excellence here at new campus.

Both universities will take steps for exchange of faculty and students program and joint ventures for promoting academic excellence will be perused.

Vice Rector of the Cumhuriyet University Prof. Dr. Unal Kilic and President of the International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif A. Al-Draiweesh signed the agreement of mutual cooperation.

Both universities will work together for improving the academic excellence and arranging seminars, conferences and dialogues to solve the contemporary issues being faced by Muslim societies. It was also vowed on the occasion that IIUI's nine faculties will be in touch with the 18 faculties of Cumhuriyet University for exchange of experiences.

The ceremony was also joined by Head of International Relations Office, Cumhuriyet University Prof. Dr. Ali Aksu, IIU Vice Presidents Dr. Muhammad Munir and Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Director Administration Khalid Mehmood Raja and other relevant officers of the university.

Both delegates of the Turkish university also called on Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai at his office. Issues of mutual interest and mutual cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Dr. Masoom apprised the delegation about IIUI's achievements, vision and future objectives. He said that it was commendable news that both IIUI and Cumhuriyet would be working for the exchange of experiences through bilateral cooperation.

He called for a systematic, well researched road map for higher education with a linkage of all the universities of Islamic world.

Cumhuriyet university Vice Rector told on the occasion that his university was having 18 faculties and more than 60 thousand students had been studying at campus who were keen to explore Pakistani universities. IIU Rector also told about a large number of Turkish Alumni of IIU.

The Turkish delegation also met Vice Presidents and higher officials of the university where both sides introduced the universities in detail and discussed technicalities and future endeavors.

The delegation also visited Center for Advanced Electronics and Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE), Salman Aba Akhail Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and central library of the university.

