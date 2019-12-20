UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University, Islamabad, KSA Agree To Enhance Mutual Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:51 PM

International Islamic University, Islamabad, KSA agree to enhance mutual cooperation

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and Ministry of Islamic Affairs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday agreed to enhance mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and Ministry of Islamic Affairs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday agreed to enhance mutual cooperation.

It was decided during the visit of a high level delegation of Saudi Arabian ministry of Islamic Affairs to the IIUI where they also met with the varsity President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh. The meeting was also attended by university Vice Presidents, Deans, and other officials.

Saleh Al-Naseef, the head of delegation said "Knowledge is the real power." He said that top most priority of the Muslim scholars must be to nurture Muslim youth in appropriate manners so they would be able to eschew the violent and negative attitudes.

He hoped that mutual ties of the brotherly states should keep strengthening.

He maintained that Saudi people give special place to Pakistan in their hearts.

Saleh Al-Naseef said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong historical bilateral relations, while both nations always stood with each other in hard times.

He opined that negative elements are working on agenda of weakening the Muslim unity which must be countered with comprehensively devised strategy.

President IIUI, while welcoming the guests briefed them about the faculties, institutes, academies and departments of the university.

He told the delegation about the foreigner students, university's role in dissemination of peace, arrangements of conferences and seminars at the university.

The IIUI president reiterated his resolve that IIUI would keep working for dissemination of islam's message of peace and tranquility.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said it is a need of hour to set education as top priority and IIUI would keep working on this core objective by sharing its experiences and seeking bilateral cooperation with other institutions of Muslim world.

He said such visits help to learn from experiences of each other and Saudi Arabian governments support to IIUI is commendable.

He also thanked Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University for its cooperation with the university.

The delegation also visited Faisal Masjid and various constituent units of the university.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mosque Muslim From Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Military training program for Pakistan to be resum ..

16 minutes ago

Provincial minister to hold Khuli Katchehri

2 minutes ago

The Top-Notch and Thrifty Realme 5s Will be Availa ..

27 minutes ago

New property tax to become effective from July 202 ..

2 minutes ago

45,000 women registered as voters

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews progress of 503 development scheme ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.