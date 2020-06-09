UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University, Islamabad Among Top 250 Universities Of Asia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:06 PM

International Islamic University, Islamabad among top 250 universities of Asia

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked among the top 250 universities by the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings in the overall category comprising of ranking indicators including Teaching, Research, Citations, Industry Income, and International Outlook

According to the details shared by the university on Tuesday, the IIUI secured second position in terms of 'International Outlook' and under rankings criteria 'Citations', secured third position among all Pakistani universities.

THE Asia University Rankings uses 13 performance indicators that are grouped into five areas: teaching (learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

The 2020 ranking includes 500 universities from 30 territories.

It is worth mentioning here that previously THE had also ranked the IIUI among best universities in the University Impact Rankings, World University Rankings and World University Rankings by Subject. It was for the first time that the IIUI participated and ranked in the Asia University Rankings.

