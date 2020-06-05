UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University Islamabad Announces Admission Policy From June 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:16 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad announces admission policy from June 14

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) Friday finalized its admission policy and would announce admission process from June 14 and students from across the country would be applying for admission online in 115 programs of 9 faculties of the university till July 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) Friday finalized its admission policy and would announce admission process from June 14 and students from across the country would be applying for admission online in 115 programs of 9 faculties of the university till July 13.

This was decided in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of IIUI Rector Prof Dr Masoom yasinzai and President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh (via video link). The meeting was also attended by IIUI Acting President Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Vice Presidents, Deans and other relevant officials.

The participants discussed admission policy in detail while online teaching policy and open book based online examination were also discussed.

The meeting was briefed by Dr. Jummani regarding training of the Head of Departments for preparation of open book based examination.

The IIUI Rector said the global outbreak of coronavirus had badly affected the education sector and now it was necessary to shift towards alternative methods and mediums of teaching.

He hailed efforts made by the IIUI in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and hoped that online policy and its training would be helpful to restore the academic process.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said the university has responded to the circumstances timely and termed preparation of a well-balanced online teaching and examination in very short as an achievement.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education June July International Islamic University From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

2 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

30 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry team me ..

5 minutes ago

Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece to Be Top Beneficiari ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Brazilian FM review bilateral ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.