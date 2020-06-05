International Islamic University Islamabad announces admission policy from June 14

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) Friday finalized its admission policy and would announce admission process from June 14 and students from across the country would be applying for admission online in 115 programs of 9 faculties of the university till July 13.

This was decided in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of IIUI Rector Prof Dr Masoom yasinzai and President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh (via video link). The meeting was also attended by IIUI Acting President Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Vice Presidents, Deans and other relevant officials.

The participants discussed admission policy in detail while online teaching policy and open book based online examination were also discussed.

The meeting was briefed by Dr. Jummani regarding training of the Head of Departments for preparation of open book based examination.

The IIUI Rector said the global outbreak of coronavirus had badly affected the education sector and now it was necessary to shift towards alternative methods and mediums of teaching.

He hailed efforts made by the IIUI in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and hoped that online policy and its training would be helpful to restore the academic process.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said the university has responded to the circumstances timely and termed preparation of a well-balanced online teaching and examination in very short as an achievement.