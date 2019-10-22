International Islamic University, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

(@imziishan)

A delegation of International Islamic University (IIU) headed by President IIU, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday to discuss the strategies for bridging gap between academia and research through enhanced bilateral cooperation

The delegation comprised of Vice Presidents Dr Muhammad Munir, Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dr. Muhammad Thair Khalily, Dr Farkhanda Zia, Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed Executive Director CAEPE , Dean Management Sciences Dr Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Director Distance Learning Dr Nabi Bux Jummani, Advisors to President Dr Fazl e Rabi Mumtaz and Dr Ashraf Abdul Rafay.

It was received by ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed who also briefed the IIU delegation about profile, vision and objectives of the Chamber.

On the occasion, both sides discussed issues of mutual interests and cooperation including review of the previous MoUs signed by both sides.

Issues pertaining to real time research projects to the final semester students and collaboration between both sides in applied research came under discussion.

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between IIU's ORIC and Business Incubation Centre and ICCI for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

On the occasion, IIU President reiterated his resolved that the university will keep striving for the promotion of education in the society.

He briefed about IIU's faculties, vision, future endeavors and achievements.

He opined that linkage of academia and industry is a key to success.

He also emphasized that Muslim societies must establish centers and forums to find solutions to the problems on indigenous level.

He hailed the ICCI effort to support academia and urged that exposure based lectures of the ICCI Industry mentors be arranged at campuses to brighten the mind of youth.

He said IIU and ICCI collaboration will help in promoting entrepreneurial attitude among youth.

ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed stressed for opening start up based projects at incubation centres and said that business community is keen to bring indigenous projects to make business local entrepreneurs easy and feasible.