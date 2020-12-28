International Islamic University Islamabad extends admission date till Dec 31st

International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for admission (Spring 2020-21 semester) till December 31st, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for admission (Spring 2020-21 semester) till December 31st, 2020.

According to IIUI on Monday, the decision has been taken to facilitate more candidates who intend to apply for admission. IIUI has also been allowed to invite applications for the civil engineering program as university has been accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council.

IIUI has offered admission to BS/MS/PhD programs in 09 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology and Shariah and Law.

Applicants may apply online by visiting the IIUI website or this link http://admission.iiu.edu.pk. Male applicants may call at 051-9019567 and female applicants may call at 051-9019327 for guidance and details.