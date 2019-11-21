UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University Islamabad Holds Seminar On Iqbal And Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:51 PM

Department of Urdu (female campus) of the International Islamic University (IIU) organized a one-day seminar on " Iqbal and Youth".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Department of urdu (female campus) of the International Islamic University (IIU) organized a one-day seminar on " Iqbal and Youth".

The program was attended by Professor Dr. Jalil Aali as Chief Guest who discussed the vision of Allama Iqbal in contemporary context.

He also discussed religious aspects in the teachings of Iqbal.

It was also addressed by Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema who termed Iqbal's thoughts as a pivotal source of critical thinking and maturity among youth.

IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh who chaired the program, said that Iqbal's works have message for Muslims that they will never be down if they followed the Islamic teachings.

He also spoke on Arabic poetry of Iqbal, while adding that his works cannot be confined to subcontinent as he was a philosopher and poet for whole Muslim world.

Professor Dr. Najeeb Arif , organizer and chairperson at Department of Urdu elaborated the objectives of the program.

She reiterated her resolve that the department will keep arranging such activities in future.

The program was also attended Chairman Department of Urdu at male campus Dr. Aziz Ibn ul Hassan, Dr. Sadia Tahir, Dr. GhulamFareeda, Dr. Sheeraz Fazal Dad, Dr. Sabahat Mushtaq and maleand female students of the department.

