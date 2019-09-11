UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Invites Applications For Short Translation Courses By Sep 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has invited applications for getting admission in short translation and interpretation courses in eight languages.

According to a university official, the last date for submission of application was September 17.

Three-month long certificate in translation courses in Arabic to English, urdu to Arabic, English to Urdu, Chinese to English, Chinese to Urdu, German to English, German to Arabic, and Urdu would begin on October 4, while a six-month long diploma courses in the above mentioned translation and interpretation courses would also commence from October 4. The fee of each certificate and diploma in translation and interpretation course is Rs16,500 and Rs 27,500 respectively.

Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9019687 (Male Campus); 051-9019843.

