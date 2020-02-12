International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Media section signs MoU with Pak Bil Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Wednesday signed an MoU of cooperation with Pakistan Bil Arabia.

The MoU will focus on sharing experiences and cooperation in the field of media, communication and academic spheres, a press release issued here said.

According to MoU, both sides will work together to organize seminars and conferences on Arabic literature, Pakistani society and culture.

It was also agreed that IIUI through Pakistan Al-Arabia would coordinate with Muslim world and would work to create a network for dissemination of Islam's message of peace across the world.

The ceremony of signatures was held at the office of IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, While Nasir Farid, Incharge P&PR and Mr. Rasikh Kashmiri from Pakistan Bil Arabia signed the document.

Assistant Directors Al-Hassan and Muhammad Nauman Awan were also present on the occasion.