International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Faisal Masjid Islamic Center Commences Online Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Faisal Masjid Islamic Center of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has commenced online classes for the students of Tehfeez and Qirat amid coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Faisal Masjid Islamic Center of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has commenced online classes for the students of Tehfeez and Qirat amid coronavirus crisis.

According to head of the Faisal Masjid Islamic Center, Dr. Zia ur Rehman on Friday, the center started classes to ensure safety of the children keeping in view the global pandemic.

He said students attend classes via video calls and other online alternatives.

As many as 85 students of total 8 classes of different stages had been taking classes of Tehfeez and Qirat, he added.

He said centre's teachers and officials remain in contact with parents on daily basis, while parents are supervising children to ensure their attendance in the classes.

Parents have shown satisfaction over this initiative saying that online classes saved loss of educational delay.

