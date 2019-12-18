International Islamic University Islamabad Reopens After 3-day Closure
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:12 PM
International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) would reopen for regular educational activities from Thursday after remaining closed for three-day due to a clash between student groups
Routine classes would commence from December 19 and students would join accordingly, a university spokesman said in a press release.
On December 15, the university management had announced suspension of educational activities after the brawl between two student groups claimed one life and caused injuries to several others.