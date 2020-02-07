UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University Islamabad Takes Medical Precautionary Measures For Foreign Students: IIUI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:34 AM

President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof Dr Ahmed Yousuf Al Darwish Thursday said all the foreign students including Chinese were completely healthy and the university has finalized all mandatory precautionary measures to deal with any kind of emergency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof Dr Ahmed Yousuf Al Darwish Thursday said all the foreign students including Chinese were completely healthy and the university has finalized all mandatory precautionary measures to deal with any kind of emergency.

Addressing the University's heads of departments and a Chinese delegation at his office, he said that IIUI has the distinction to enroll a large number of foreign students.

The university was responsible of the health of these foreign students and all resources will be utilized in that regard, he added.

He expressed satisfaction over the health of foreign students as non of them was effected from Coronavirus so far.

He directed the medical unit of university to be ready to deal with any kind of untoward situation. He also directed them to establish a speedy medication system so that any kind of emergency situation could be handled timely.

He asked the University's health department to be in-connected with Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS).

He said those Chinese students who could not reach Pakistan for admission in new semester, would live in China till the circumstances become normal. The extension will also be given to such students in semester in order to save them from loss.

