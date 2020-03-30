UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University Islamabad To Remain Close Till May 31st Due To Pandemic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:11 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad to remain close till May 31st due to pandemic

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) shall remain close for all academic activities till May 31, 2020, which shall be treated as summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) shall remain close for all academic activities till May 31, 2020, which shall be treated as summer vacations.

According to a press release, the decision was taken in the light of guidelines provided by Ministry of education and Higher Education Commission amid glibal outbreak of Covid-19.

A meeting of minimum relevant officials under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI was held on Monday in response to the global pandemic of fatal coronavirus and university's strategy for academic process.

It was also attended by IIUI President Prof.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh (through video call), Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs and other relevant officials.

As per decision of the meeting, all faculty members were advised to prepare and equip themselves with LMS during the break.

It was also recommended that a committee will be guiding faculties pertaining to LMS use.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai directed the faculty to keep guiding students adding that time of students is precious and it must be utilized in guidance of teachers.

He said IIUI will be among forward ranks to act upon the government policy to defeat this fatal outbreak.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education May HEC 2020 International Islamic University All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

16 minutes ago

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing sit ..

38 minutes ago

Pregnant US citizen returns to Abu Dhabi following ..

1 hour ago

Swim federation eyes world champs change after Oly ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l forum for prevention of global epidemic dise ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.