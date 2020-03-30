International Islamic University Islamabad to remain close till May 31st due to pandemic

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) shall remain close for all academic activities till May 31, 2020, which shall be treated as summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) shall remain close for all academic activities till May 31, 2020, which shall be treated as summer vacations.

According to a press release, the decision was taken in the light of guidelines provided by Ministry of education and Higher Education Commission amid glibal outbreak of Covid-19.

A meeting of minimum relevant officials under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI was held on Monday in response to the global pandemic of fatal coronavirus and university's strategy for academic process.

It was also attended by IIUI President Prof.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh (through video call), Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs and other relevant officials.

As per decision of the meeting, all faculty members were advised to prepare and equip themselves with LMS during the break.

It was also recommended that a committee will be guiding faculties pertaining to LMS use.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai directed the faculty to keep guiding students adding that time of students is precious and it must be utilized in guidance of teachers.

He said IIUI will be among forward ranks to act upon the government policy to defeat this fatal outbreak.