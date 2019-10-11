UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University Islamabad, US Embassy Sign MoU Of Cooperation Through Lincoln Corner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:47 PM

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and the Embassy of the United States in Pakistan have vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation through a jointly built Lincoln Corner (LC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and the Embassy of the United States in Pakistan have vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation through a jointly built Lincoln Corner (LC). To this affect, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by both sides here Friday.

A ceremony in this regard was held at President office, IIUI Faisal Masjid campus, where Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President IIUI signed the document on behalf of IIUI, while Lisa K. Heller, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs signed it on behalf of the US Embassy.

Established in 2006, Lincoln's Corner at IIUI is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the American Embassy, said a news release issued here.

It is a resource center and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

According to the MoU, both sides will cooperate at LC for cultural events, educational exchange programs and alumni activities.

LC is focused on library and information resources and also it organizes programs focusing on English language learning, college exam resources, U.S. exchange alumni, cultural programs, and information about the United States.

"LC Islamabad demonstrates the continued partnership between Pakistan and the United States and our shared commitment to fostering open dialogue through educational opportunities," said US Minister Counselor. She also endorsed the suggestion of IIUI President that steps for exchange of delegations will be taken to boost mutual cooperation.

"This is an important opportunity for learning and collaboration between the students of International Islamic University and students at American universities," President Al-Draiweesh said. "We look forward to seeing the fruits of this continuing collaboration", he added. The IIUI President also thanked the Embassy for continuous cooperation.

