International Online Seminar On Plant Biodiversity & Ecosystem Services At UVAS Ravi Campus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:04 PM

The Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized an International online seminar on ‘Plant Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki

Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan welcomed the participants and speakers in the opening session of the online seminar. In which Dr Rickard Sundin Jooste from Swedish Research Council from Sweden delivered a lecture on the Linnaean context of biodiversity.

Associate Professor from Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr Muhammad Abdullah presented the flora of Cholistan desert and Assistant Professor from Beijing Normal University China Dr Xiaohang Bai explained about ecosystem services and research directions related to topic.

All the speakers expressed their views about the state and conservation efforts regarding plant diversity and ecosystem services worldwide.
At the end, Chairperson Department of Biological Sciences Dr Mubashrah Munir presented the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude towards esteemed guest speakers and participants from national and international institutes.

