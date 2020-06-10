UrduPoint.com
International Online Seminar On Teaching, Assessment Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:26 PM

Education Department of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Wednesday organized International Online seminar on Teaching and Assessment during the COVID-19 Pandemic for sharing strategies and experiences

Delegates from Pakistan, Cyprus, Turkey, Ghana, Malaysia, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and India participated in the seminar.

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, has said that the university is one of the progressive universities of Pakistan in particular and the South Asian Region in general.

"We focus on research and development to address academic as well as societal issues. We always embrace innovations and take initiatives", he said.

He further added, "During the outbreak of COVID-19, we did set an example of online teaching by using modern technologies and apps.

We developed our own Learning Management System (LMS), organized training of the faculty and started instructional process which is quite successful".

He said that now we are the pioneer in the community of traditional universities to go online and save the future of our students.

"We are the role model for our counterparts in the country", Vice Chancellor said. At the end Dr. Irshad Hussain, organizer of this International event hoped that he will be organizing such events in future particularly an International Online Conference on Higher education in August or September this year.

He also acknowledge the participation of national and international delegates in the seminar during the crisis time of COVID-19.

