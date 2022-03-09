International Women’s Day observed at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed the International Women’s Day here in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed the International Women’s Day here in City Campus.

The university organised a cake cutting ceremony chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.The objective was to create awareness about women’s rights while a large number of female staff from administration and faculty were present in the seminar room.