Interviews for Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarships at SU to be started from Jan 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Provincial education Department has announced the schedule of interviews for 710 applicants who have applied for the Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarships at Sindh University, Jamshoro.

The Director of the student financial aid office Dr.

Mushtaq Ali Jariko, informed in a statement that these interviews will be held from January 8 to January 10.

Dr. Jariko further clarified that the interviews, about the scholarships announced by the Department of College Education, will be conducted by the institutional scholarship award committee.

He advised the concerned applicants to bring their applications and relevant documents on the day of the interview.