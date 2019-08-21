UrduPoint.com
Int'l Audit Firm Offers Internship To Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 07:06 PM

An international audit firm has offered internship to all BS-Accounting & Finance, students of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :An international audit firm has offered internship to all BS-Accounting & Finance, students of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) here.

Head of Finance & Economics Department, MAJU, Dr.

Syed Muhammad Noman Shah has thanked the firm's officials for providing an opportunity to MAJU's students to get internship experience before the completion of their education here, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that BS-Accounting & Finance four years degree program designed to develop understanding of complex accounting, auditing procedures and financial planning concepts which were required for the efficient financial management of an organisation.

