PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A day long international conference-cum-workshop on insight to the nature and scope of gene editing in Pakistan was held at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan wherein local and foreign experts delivered lectures.

The conference was organized with the collaboration of Pakistan Science Foundation. Experts from different national and international universities participated in the conference and shared the details of research that has been done so far on gene editing in the country.

The conference commenced with the brief lecture by the Vice Chancellor UAD, Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar on the topic of Future Prospects of Gene Editing in Pakistan. Speakers from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Dr. Aftab Ahmad educated the participants on CRISPR/Cas9 mediated gene editing in plants while Dr M Salman Waqas delivered lecture on the topic of Introduction of gene editing reagents into zygote.

Syed Bilal Hassan from Georg-Augus-Universit�t, G�ttingen, Germany and Dr. Manzar Abbas from school of Agriculture, Forestry and food Engineering, Yibin University, Yibin, Sichuan, China participated in the conference online and discussed the topics of CRISPR:Revolutionizing Genome Editing and Techniques in Gene editing.

Dr Akhtar Ali from Virtual University Islamabad, discussed Gene Knock-out in chicken breed of Pakistan and gave hands-on-training to the students.

At the end of the program, Participants discussed the importance of these kinds of trainings for the economy of the country and agreed to organize these workshops in the future continuously.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar thanked the participants and distributed souvenirs and certificates among them.