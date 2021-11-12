UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference-cum-workshop On "Gene Editing In Pakistan" Held At UAD

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:51 PM

Int'l conference-cum-workshop on "Gene Editing in Pakistan" held at UAD

A day long international conference-cum-workshop on insight to the nature and scope of gene editing in Pakistan was held at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan wherein local and foreign experts delivered lectures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A day long international conference-cum-workshop on insight to the nature and scope of gene editing in Pakistan was held at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan wherein local and foreign experts delivered lectures.

The conference was organized with the collaboration of Pakistan Science Foundation. Experts from different national and international universities participated in the conference and shared the details of research that has been done so far on gene editing in the country.

The conference commenced with the brief lecture by the Vice Chancellor UAD, Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar on the topic of Future Prospects of Gene Editing in Pakistan. Speakers from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Dr. Aftab Ahmad educated the participants on CRISPR/Cas9 mediated gene editing in plants while Dr M Salman Waqas delivered lecture on the topic of Introduction of gene editing reagents into zygote.

Syed Bilal Hassan from Georg-Augus-Universit�t, G�ttingen, Germany and Dr. Manzar Abbas from school of Agriculture, Forestry and food Engineering, Yibin University, Yibin, Sichuan, China participated in the conference online and discussed the topics of CRISPR:Revolutionizing Genome Editing and Techniques in Gene editing.

Dr Akhtar Ali from Virtual University Islamabad, discussed Gene Knock-out in chicken breed of Pakistan and gave hands-on-training to the students.

At the end of the program, Participants discussed the importance of these kinds of trainings for the economy of the country and agreed to organize these workshops in the future continuously.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar thanked the participants and distributed souvenirs and certificates among them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad China Agriculture Germany Yibin Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Five candidates elected unopposed in Kalu Khan UC

Five candidates elected unopposed in Kalu Khan UC

5 minutes ago
 Mepco's operational officers directed to reduce li ..

Mepco's operational officers directed to reduce line losses

5 minutes ago
 TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale ..

TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale 2021

27 minutes ago
 Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent ..

Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent in September

10 minutes ago
 Shuttered Singapore news site's editor guilty of d ..

Shuttered Singapore news site's editor guilty of defamation

10 minutes ago
 Three feared dead after record day of France-UK mi ..

Three feared dead after record day of France-UK migrant crossings

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.