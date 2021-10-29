A three-day international conference on "Climate Change and Traditional Agriculture Pattern in Pakistan: Implications and Solutions" concluded at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, here on Friday, highlighting the consequences of climate change threatening sustainability

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :A three-day international conference on "Climate Change and Traditional Agriculture Pattern in Pakistan: Implications and Solutions" concluded at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, here on Friday, highlighting the consequences of climate change threatening sustainability.

Vice Chancellor SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said climate change is affecting agriculture in different ways, including changing the timing of the seasons due to temperature changes. Increasing incidence of droughts and floods also reflects climate change which is adversely affecting the world, he added.

Additional Director General, Sindh, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, said climate change is being manifest in disturbing the frequency and intensity of precipitation, causing heatwaves, and inflicting other extreme occurrences, which seriously impact agriculture and live stock.

Prof Dr Ishfaque Ahmed said industrial revolution has increased global warming, which is causing glaciers to melt and the sea level to rise.�A large number of teachers and students attended the conference.