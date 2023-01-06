Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to organize a two-day international conference on Material Science and Smart Materials (CMSSM-2023) from January 7 to 8, here at its main campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to organize a two-day international conference on Material Science and Smart Materials (CMSSM-2023) from January 7 to 8, here at its main campus.

Nuclear Scientist Prof. Dr NM Butt will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony while Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood will preside over the event. Chairman, Department of Physics, Prof. Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas will be the host of the event. Scholars from three international and 70 Pakistani universities will present around 350 research papers.

This conference will be of great importance for scholars, universities, and industrialists.

World has progressed a lot in the field of science and technology, and new inventions have been made for social reconstruction. The conference aims to highlight the importance and usefulness of smart content for social well-being.

According to Prof. Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas, this conference is a part of the ongoing activities in the university to promote the research culture in the country. The purpose of the conference is to create awareness and use research based knowledge for the socioeconomic development of the country.