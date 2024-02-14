Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A two-day 6th International Conference on "Recent Trends in Chemistry" commenced at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood was the chief guest at the inaugural session. He highlighted the importance of promoting science as it is crucial for the development of any country and nation.

Dr. Nasir encouraged the students to work hard for the prosperity of the country, and to fulfill their dreams because it cannot be achieved without hard work.

He also mentioned that the world is open for those who work hard, and the success of students is an honor for the institution. Additionally, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the need for useful and applied research for the betterment of society. This conference is being organized by the Department of Chemistry, AIOU.

Dr. Nasir mentioned that experts in chemistry from Russia, China, and other parts of the world have participated in the conference to educate students about the latest trends in chemistry.

This will help students stay well-informed about the developments in the field of chemistry.

The Chairperson of the Chemistry Department, Dr. Uzma Yunus, explained the aims and objectives of the conference in detail. She emphasized the importance of the conference, as AIOU is celebrating its golden jubilee and the chemistry department is celebrating its silver jubilee this year.

Dr. Uzma explained that the conference aims to showcase the research-based projects of students, provide a platform for scholars to interact with the national and international research community to enhance the quality of research, and acquaint students with the latest trends in chemistry.

She added that scholars from 11 universities within the country will present their papers at the conference, and scholars from China and Russia will present their papers online.