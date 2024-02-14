Int’l Conference On 'Recent Trends In Chemistry' Begins At AIOU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:28 PM
A two-day 6th International Conference on "Recent Trends in Chemistry" commenced at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A two-day 6th International Conference on "Recent Trends in Chemistry" commenced at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood was the chief guest at the inaugural session. He highlighted the importance of promoting science as it is crucial for the development of any country and nation.
Dr. Nasir encouraged the students to work hard for the prosperity of the country, and to fulfill their dreams because it cannot be achieved without hard work.
He also mentioned that the world is open for those who work hard, and the success of students is an honor for the institution. Additionally, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the need for useful and applied research for the betterment of society. This conference is being organized by the Department of Chemistry, AIOU.
Dr. Nasir mentioned that experts in chemistry from Russia, China, and other parts of the world have participated in the conference to educate students about the latest trends in chemistry.
This will help students stay well-informed about the developments in the field of chemistry.
The Chairperson of the Chemistry Department, Dr. Uzma Yunus, explained the aims and objectives of the conference in detail. She emphasized the importance of the conference, as AIOU is celebrating its golden jubilee and the chemistry department is celebrating its silver jubilee this year.
Dr. Uzma explained that the conference aims to showcase the research-based projects of students, provide a platform for scholars to interact with the national and international research community to enhance the quality of research, and acquaint students with the latest trends in chemistry.
She added that scholars from 11 universities within the country will present their papers at the conference, and scholars from China and Russia will present their papers online.
Recent Stories
Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..
36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera
Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali
Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance in KP Assembly
Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land mafia
MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline
ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly members
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists
Constable injured in an encounter
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24
Profiteers imposed fine
More Stories From Education
-
SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Diploma from Feb 158 days ago
-
20th Convocation of Isra University to be held on 4 Feb11 days ago
-
PU holidays on elections11 days ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition presents annual report11 days ago
-
Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organises Kashmir seminar11 days ago
-
PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam12 days ago
-
KU Senate meeting postpones12 days ago
-
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples13 days ago
-
University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 513 days ago
-
Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes13 days ago
-
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins13 days ago
-
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration13 days ago