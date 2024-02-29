Int'l Conference On Research And Practices In Education Concluded At AIOU
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A two-day 7th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE) concluded at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood presided over the closing ceremony.
He said,"Things were changing rapidly and we need to allign our education system and curriculum accordingly. We should update our courses and curriculum keeping in view the recent and future trends in education. These conferences help researchers to magnify their research and find new topics. ICRPE is our flagship conference and i am very happy to see a large number of students, researchers and scholars participating in this 7th edition.
"
He thanked and congratulated the partner organisations, collaborators and conference organising committee headed by Dr. Naveed Sultana over the successful event. Dr. Hafiz Tahir Jameel presented the summary of conference and said that around 190 research papers and 35 posters were presented.
Around six national and international experts and scholars delivered keynote address here in campus while four international speakers participated online.
Dr Naveed Sultana thanked Vice Chancellor for his support throughout the conference. Earlier, Dr. islam from Punjab University delivered a keynote speech at Future of Teaching and Education.
