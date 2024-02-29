Open Menu

Int'l Conference On Research And Practices In Education Concluded At AIOU

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU

A two-day 7th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE) concluded at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A two-day 7th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE) concluded at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood presided over the closing ceremony.

He said,"Things were changing rapidly and we need to allign our education system and curriculum accordingly. We should update our courses and curriculum keeping in view the recent and future trends in education. These conferences help researchers to magnify their research and find new topics. ICRPE is our flagship conference and i am very happy to see a large number of students, researchers and scholars participating in this 7th edition.

"

He thanked and congratulated the partner organisations, collaborators and conference organising committee headed by Dr. Naveed Sultana over the successful event. Dr. Hafiz Tahir Jameel presented the summary of conference and said that around 190 research papers and 35 posters were presented.

Around six national and international experts and scholars delivered keynote address here in campus while four international speakers participated online.

Dr Naveed Sultana thanked Vice Chancellor for his support throughout the conference. Earlier, Dr. islam from Punjab University delivered a keynote speech at Future of Teaching and Education.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Event From

Recent Stories

ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opp ..

ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry

4 minutes ago
 HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL ..

HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative

2 minutes ago
 Israel strikes kill Hezbollah fighter near Syria-L ..

Israel strikes kill Hezbollah fighter near Syria-Lebanon border: monitor

4 minutes ago
 Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working d ..

Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday

4 minutes ago
 Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram

Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram

4 minutes ago
 CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in c ..

CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city

4 minutes ago
PU extends associate degree admission date

PU extends associate degree admission date

8 minutes ago
 UNSC reform should not serve interest of few count ..

UNSC reform should not serve interest of few countries: China

8 minutes ago
 Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 2

Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 2

8 minutes ago
 PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolvin ..

PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of A ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion

15 minutes ago
 IIUI's research priority based approach led to mea ..

IIUI's research priority based approach led to meaningful progress in ranking: R ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education