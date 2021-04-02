A two-day International Quran Conference concluded on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) with some important recommendations to scholars working on Quranic exegeses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A two-day International Quran Conference concluded on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) with some important recommendations to scholars working on Quranic exegeses.

The conference on 'Contemporary Trends in Quranic Exegeses: Principles & Rules' was organized by the Department of Quran and Tafseer, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

The concluding session was chaired by Dr Hafiz Ikram ul Haq Khakwani, Secretary Islamic Ideology Council, while Prof Dr Muhammad Baqir Khan Khakwani, ex-dean faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies was chief guest on this occasion. Whereas the inaugural session of the conference was presided over by Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU while Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Likhvi, Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, PU was invited as the chief guest. Ex Dean, Faculty of Principles of Religion, Al-Azhar University, Egypt, Muhammad Ur- Rasakhikh Almisri Alazhari conducted the plenary session.

In total 65 research papers were presented by scholars from different countries online.

Keeping in view the contemporary trends, the conference in its concluding session recommended various measures to be considered by scholars while writing the Quranic exegeses.

The conference recommended that while interpreting and elucidating the teachings of Qur'an which is a source of guidance for mankind till doomsday, scholars should also consider latest scientific theories and findings. They viewed that science itself is explaining the Quran.

It also recommended that as Quran provides a complete code of life hence Quranic exegeses should focus on solution of various contemporary issues.

Earlier Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, in his address, said Quranic teachings are everlasting and immortal in their nature.

He congratulated the speakers and organizers of the conference and highlighted that contemporary trends in Quranic exegeses will not only benefit the Muslims but also the followers of other religions with respect to rationality and spirituality of Quranic teachings.

The speakers, also, concluded that majority of the issues faced by Muslim Ummah today are grounded in the ignorance of true Quranic message.

The scholars shed light on the modern, thematic, scientific and philosophical perspectives of contemporary trends of Quranic exegeses.