HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :International Day of Education will be celebrated on Tuesday (January 24) across the province and all directorates and public as well as private sector schools will organize programmes to mark the day.

A letter has been written in this regard to the officials concerned of school education of all divisions, including Hyderabad.

All officers concerned have been advised to submit detailed reports of the events or programmes being organized in connection with the International Day of Education to Secretary School Education Sindh within a week.