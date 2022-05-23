UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day On Biodiversity Celebrated At IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 04:44 PM

:The International Day for Biological Diversity was celebrated worldwide to increase understanding and awareness of Biodiversity issues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The International Day for Biological Diversity was celebrated worldwide to increase understanding and awareness of Biodiversity issues.

On the direction of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the Environmental Protection Society organized a tour of students to the Biodiversity Park of the University near Fort Derawar under the supervision of Society Adviser Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Director IUB Biodiversity Park.

The Environmental Protection Society organized thrilled activities centered on "Building a shared future for all life" at Biodiversity Park and all members participated enthusiastically and observed the Biodiversity of Cholistan desert. Nests were installed in IUB Biodiversity Park by EPS so that birds can use them and their variety and population could be observed.

In Cholistan, to overcome severe water shortage, mud posts were placed randomly in IUB Biodiversity Park for birds so that they can drink water easily.

By the use of plastic bottles, we conveyed a message that plastic bottles can be reused to decrease the environmental pollution which is caused by plastic. Different plants were planted in IUB Biodiversity Park to preserve the indigenous plants of Cholistan Desert.

Ripen seeds were collected from different plants from Biodiversity Park for seed banks and to preserve the native plants' diversity. Seeds of indigenous plants of Cholistan were spread over sand dunes to grow the plants in a natural climate.

Waste that can contaminate our environment was collected from fields to reduce pollution and to protect the Biodiversity. Plants were tagged in Biodiversity Park by the Society so they can be identified easily. The Society members also visited Fort Derawar and closely observed the historical culture and traditions of desert locals. As we know, Cholistan is facing a severe shortage of water.

IUB Environmental Protection Society distributed purified water among the local Cholistani peoples and graziers.

