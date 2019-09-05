(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Graduation ceremony of the "International Diploma on Mental Health, Law and Human Rights" was organized by International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) here at Faisal Masjid campus.

It was the first batch of this diploma which had as many as 27 participants who completed this one and a half years long course which was a joint venture of Departments of Psychology and Shariah and Law of the university with the technical support of World Health Organization (WHO).

The diploma was aimed at developing indigenous practices and interventions to lead the mental health services in Pakistan and train professional and students in best practices in the context of law of state norms of human rights.

The concluding ceremony was joined by IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice President Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Head Department of Law Dr. Aziz ur Rehman, course coordinators, relevant officials ad participants of the course.

Interdisciplinary approach is the ultimate solution to the contemporary problems, said Dr Masoom Yasinzai adding that the venture is an omen of success. He said society has a lot of expectations to academia and educational institutions must deliver to the society through constructive results.

He said out of the box thinking approach must be adopted and it's time to pay back to the country for the investment it has done in the education sector.

Dr. Al Draiweesh said on the occasion that joint ventures and practical projects in all the educational fields are vital for academic and societal excellence.

He urged for the practical implementation of the degrees and suggested that medical diplomas be offered across the Muslim world to broaden the exposure of students.

He said that mental health was as important as the physical health. He added that guidance must be taken from the Quranic verses to solve the mental health issues.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh who maintained that mental health was the subject which was of vital importance in this age of technology when gadgets and indoor routines have caused surge in the psychological disorders.

He called upon the Muslim world universities to bring all the psychological experts on a platform and launch a well devised series of such diplomas.

Dr. Tahir Khalily explained the objectives and vision of the diploma and revealed the future plans.

He thanked the academic fraternity for attending the event and vowed that diploma would be proved as a millstone for interdisciplinary ventures.