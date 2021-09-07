UrduPoint.com

Int'l Literacy Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Int'l Literacy Day to be marked tomorrow

United Nations (UN) International Literacy Day will be marked on September 8 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise people's awareness of and concern for literacy issues in the world

The day highlights the importance of literacy in areas such as health and education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and its partners promote the day to underline the significance of literacy for healthy societies, with a strong emphasis on epidemics and communicable diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

In countries all over the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom, the day raises people's awareness of and concern for literacy problems within their own communities.

Activities such as letters to the editor in newspapers, as well as news reports about the concerns for low literacy levels, have occurred as a result of this increased awareness. Other activities include literacy day projects, particularly with regard to technology and literature, which are promoted by various organizations including reading associations.

According to UNESCO, about 774 million adults lack the minimum literacy skills. One in five adults is still not literate and two-thirds of them are women.

About 75 million children are out of school and many more attend irregularly or drop out.

However, literacy is also a cause for celebration on the day because there are nearly four billion literate people in the world.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed a 10-year period beginning on January 1, 2003, as the United Nations Literacy Decade.

The assembly also welcomed the International Plan of Action for the Decade and decided for UNESCO to take a coordinating role in activities at an international level within the decade's framework.

On International Literacy Day each year, UNESCO reminds the international community of the status of literacy and adult learning globally. This day was first celebrated on September 8, 1966.

