Int'l Media Conference Concludes At UoS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:04 PM
A two-day International Media Conference 2024 on “Artificial Intelligence and Media: A Force of Colonisation or Empowerment” concluded at the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A two-day International Media Conference 2024 on “Artificial Intelligence and Media: A Force of Colonisation or Empowerment” concluded at the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Tuesday.
The conference was a collaboration of Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC), Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) and Department of Communication and Media Studies.
The conference provided a platform to academia, media experts and researchers to exchange the constructive and destructive role of AI in media and deeper understanding of AI based media developments.
As many as 65 national and international scholars from across the world presented research papers at the conference with sub themes of Digital Media, Media Ethics, Film Studies, Media Literacy, Media Education, Media & Gender, Media Culture & Society, Political Communication, Development Communication, Audio Communication, Visual Communication and Science Communication.
The closing session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, Executive Director HEC along with Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, while senior journalist Habib Akram, CEO Discover Pakistan Dr. Kaisar Rafeeq, Dr. Bushra Hameedur Rehman, President of AMCAP, Chairperson Department of Communication and Media Studies Prof. Dr. Hassan Raza Sherazi and several international guest speakers shared their thoughts on the conference theme.
Recent Stories
SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy
'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel
‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira
All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi
SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day
Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditure ..
Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30
SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency
561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad divi ..
Woman dies in road mishap
PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote
More Stories From Education
-
561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad division5 minutes ago
-
96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million1 hour ago
-
Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development1 hour ago
-
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use1 hour ago
-
UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship2 hours ago
-
SU issues schedule of buses21 hours ago
-
PU issues roll number slips1 day ago
-
PU Library Club arranges introductory talk24 hours ago
-
Orientation session on BS Program in Sindh's public sector colleges held24 hours ago
-
Dr Jamil appointed Executive Member of South Asian Chapter of Translators24 hours ago
-
AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 31 day ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.3 days ago