(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A two-day International Media Conference 2024 on “Artificial Intelligence and Media: A Force of Colonisation or Empowerment” concluded at the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A two-day International Media Conference 2024 on “Artificial Intelligence and Media: A Force of Colonisation or Empowerment” concluded at the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Tuesday.

The conference was a collaboration of Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC), Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) and Department of Communication and Media Studies.

The conference provided a platform to academia, media experts and researchers to exchange the constructive and destructive role of AI in media and deeper understanding of AI based media developments.

As many as 65 national and international scholars from across the world presented research papers at the conference with sub themes of Digital Media, Media Ethics, Film Studies, Media Literacy, Media Education, Media & Gender, Media Culture & Society, Political Communication, Development Communication, Audio Communication, Visual Communication and Science Communication.

The closing session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, Executive Director HEC along with Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, while senior journalist Habib Akram, CEO Discover Pakistan Dr. Kaisar Rafeeq, Dr. Bushra Hameedur Rehman, President of AMCAP, Chairperson Department of Communication and Media Studies Prof. Dr. Hassan Raza Sherazi and several international guest speakers shared their thoughts on the conference theme.