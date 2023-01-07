UrduPoint.com

Int'l Moot On Material Science And Smart Materials Kicks Off At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Int'l moot on Material Science and Smart Materials kicks off at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

A two-day international conference on "Material Science and Smart Materials" at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) started on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day international conference on "Material Science and Smart Materials" at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) started on Saturday.

Speakers emphasized the need to strengthen linkages between industry and academia for the country's development and wider economic interest.

They added that this initiative will also help in developing new business models as economic stability is not possible without it.

The speakers appreciated Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas for his scientific services at Allama Iqbal Open University and congratulated him for holding this conference.

The conference was organized by the Department of Physics, AIOU. Nuclear scientist Dr NM Butt was the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

Other speakers included Dr Asghari Maqsood, Syed Javed Khurshid and Chairman, Department of Physics, AIOU, Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas.

Dr NM Butt, while presenting a paper on nanotechnology, said that revolutionary changes will take place with the help on nanotechnology in the field of science and technology in the 21st century.

He said that human life is going to face an unimaginable revolution and companies from different fields around the world have started making different products through nanotechnology.

He added that we must prepare our next generation as technology is evolving daily.

Dr Asghari Maqsood, while presenting a paper on material science and smart materials, called the X-ray machine the best invention of medical science.

He gave a detailed lecture on X-ray machine reflection, radiation, X-ray equipment and Its operation. Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas explained the aims and objectives of the conference.

He said that this is the 135th conference of the Department of Physics in the last 12 years, the Department of Physics has produced 600 MPhil and 10 PhD scholars in this short period, while 35 PhD scholars are currently enrolled.

He added that Scholars from 3 international and 70 national universities a will present papers in this conference.

Related Topics

Century World Technology Business Nuclear Allama Iqbal Open University From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Russia Detects No Cases of Kraken Omicron Strain - ..

Russia Detects No Cases of Kraken Omicron Strain - Consumer Safety Watchdog

46 seconds ago
 Colorful puppet show entertains children, youth

Colorful puppet show entertains children, youth

47 seconds ago
 Win more than 15 cars and exciting prizes at Sheik ..

Win more than 15 cars and exciting prizes at Sheikh Zayed Festival through raffl ..

12 minutes ago
 Art, Craft Bazaar kicks off at Pak-China Center

Art, Craft Bazaar kicks off at Pak-China Center

49 seconds ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Ar ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union&# ..

12 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza reveals her retirement plans

Sania Mirza reveals her retirement plans

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.