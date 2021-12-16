UrduPoint.com

I'ntl Moot On Nanomaterial Modeling, Simulation Concludes At AIOU

A two-day International Conference on "Nanomaterial Modeling and Simulation" concluded here on Thursday here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

A large number of professors and researchers from different universities of Pakistan attended the moot.

The concluding ceremony was chaired by Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Azam University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah while the former VC of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Mahmood Al Hassan Butt presided over the concluding session of day two.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ali said goals should have to be changed for the development of country, adding, time had come for multidisciplinary research. "We have to think to be safe from situations like global warming", he said.

He added that AIOU was emerging as a leading research university under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum. He said such conferences help nurture potential of students and faculty members and allow improving research with each other's ideas.

Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ul Hassan Butt said Material Science and Nanotechnology were quite important for our industry and daily life and AIOU had been taking practical steps for the promotion of science and technology for a long time.

He appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas in organizing this conference. 108 research papers were presented in conference and large number of student research projects were also exhibited. 70 universities from all over the country participated in the conference.

It is to be mentioned here that Chairman, Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force, Prof. Dr. Ata-Ur-Rehman was guest of honour at the inaugural session while Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum presided over the session.

On the occasion Dr. Ata said two third population of Pakistan was consisted of youth and the government needed to do more investment in education and research so that the country could stand with developed countries.

