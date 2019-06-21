UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Science Conference On Oct 17

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Int'l Science Conference on Oct 17

The federal government Friday decided to organize an International Science Conference on October 17, the birth date of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The federal government Friday decided to organize an International Science Conference on October 17, the birth date of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

The decision was taken during a meeting held between the Federal Minster for Science and Technology, Chuadhry Fawad Hussain and Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, a press release said.

In the conference renowned scientists from all over the world would be invited to participate the event.

It was also decided to establish STEM Schools in all districts of the country to provided STEM education and initially, seven universities of the country would participate this project.

Two schools would be handed over to one university to train the staff.

Those teachers would give STEM education to the students, would be awarded with scholarship as well.

Moreover, the decision to establish 'Smart Schools' throughout the country was also taken.

HEC Chairman Dr Banuri assured his full support to the minister to make the projects successful.

Related Topics

World Technology Education October HEC Event All From Government

Recent Stories

A True Notch-less Midrange Killer - The HUAWEI Y9 ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lanka announces charges over 2012 prison massa ..

43 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders opening of all KP ..

44 seconds ago

Meeting of JCPOA Commission in Vienna to Be Held a ..

46 seconds ago

EU Very Concerned About Developments in Persian Gu ..

47 seconds ago

West Indies should learn from 'terrific' Williamso ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.