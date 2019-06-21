The federal government Friday decided to organize an International Science Conference on October 17, the birth date of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The federal government Friday decided to organize an International Science Conference on October 17, the birth date of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

The decision was taken during a meeting held between the Federal Minster for Science and Technology, Chuadhry Fawad Hussain and Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, a press release said.

In the conference renowned scientists from all over the world would be invited to participate the event.

It was also decided to establish STEM Schools in all districts of the country to provided STEM education and initially, seven universities of the country would participate this project.

Two schools would be handed over to one university to train the staff.

Those teachers would give STEM education to the students, would be awarded with scholarship as well.

Moreover, the decision to establish 'Smart Schools' throughout the country was also taken.

HEC Chairman Dr Banuri assured his full support to the minister to make the projects successful.