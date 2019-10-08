UrduPoint.com
Investment In Education Key To Economic Development: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Finland Ambassador to Pakistan Harri Kamarainen Tuesday said the investment in education was a key to economic development of the country.

He was talking to the academic and administrative heads during his visit to the Government College University (GCU) here.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah welcomed the ambassador and briefed about the history, traditions and achievements of the GCU Lahore. Honorary Consulate of Finland Durre S. Ahmed was also present.

Talking to the staff, the Ambassador said that education system in Finland was closely related to vast network of public libraries throughout the country.

Kamarainen said, he wanted to establish strong linkages with academia and act as bridge between the universities of both countries.

He said, some of Pakistani students were studying in top international universities of Finland. The ambassador said that elimination of corruption was another reason for their speedy progress and as per the Corruption Perception Index, Finland stood amongst transparent countries of the world.

Speaking fluently in urdu, the ambassador also talked about the beautiful culture of Pakistan and the recent technological advancement, he had observed at industries in Sialkot.

Later, the ambassador visited the university's Naqoosh museum that houses more than 10,000 literary letters and manuscripts of noted writers including Mirza Ghalib, Allama Iqbal, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Hafeez Jalandhari, and Sufi Tabasum.

More Stories From Education

