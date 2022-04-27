Investment in research boon for Australian economy: universities peak body

Australia's peak higher education body has called for greater investment in university research and development to boost the country's economy

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:Australia's peak higher education body has called for greater investment in university research and development to boost the country's economy.

In a submission to the Productivity Commission on Tuesday, Universities Australia (UA) claimed that a 1 percent boost to higher education research and development from the Federal government would grow the economy by 24 billion Australian Dollars (17.1 billion U.S. dollars) over the next 10 years.

It marks the UA's latest call for a funding boost after the university sector was crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, losing billions of revenue in 2020 and 2021.

Catriona Jackson, chief executive of the UA, said an injection of funding into research and development would stimulate productivity growth.

"Our university sector is at the heart of driving Australia's productivity, through the highly-skilled graduates we produce and the technological and social innovation we generate through research," she said in a media release.