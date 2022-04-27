UrduPoint.com

Investment In Research Boon For Australian Economy: Universities Peak Body

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 02:15 PM

Investment in research boon for Australian economy: universities peak body

Australia's peak higher education body has called for greater investment in university research and development to boost the country's economy

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:Australia's peak higher education body has called for greater investment in university research and development to boost the country's economy.

In a submission to the Productivity Commission on Tuesday, Universities Australia (UA) claimed that a 1 percent boost to higher education research and development from the Federal government would grow the economy by 24 billion Australian Dollars (17.1 billion U.S. dollars) over the next 10 years.

It marks the UA's latest call for a funding boost after the university sector was crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, losing billions of revenue in 2020 and 2021.

Catriona Jackson, chief executive of the UA, said an injection of funding into research and development would stimulate productivity growth.

"Our university sector is at the heart of driving Australia's productivity, through the highly-skilled graduates we produce and the technological and social innovation we generate through research," she said in a media release.

Related Topics

Australia Education Jackson 2020 Media From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of COVID-19

36 seconds ago
 India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

38 seconds ago
 Australia's inflation hits 20-year high over risin ..

Australia's inflation hits 20-year high over rising fuel prices

39 seconds ago
 PPP Senator for price support to cotton crop to in ..

PPP Senator for price support to cotton crop to increase textile export

44 seconds ago
 E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber P ..

E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

7 minutes ago
 Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.