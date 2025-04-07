Invigilator Dismissed For Negligence During Examination Duty
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Chairman Education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan has dismissed an invigilator for negligence committed by him in the examination center, during inspection
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Chairman education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan has dismissed an invigilator for negligence committed by him in the examination center, during inspection. Strict security and monitoring arrangements have been made in all examination centers for the ongoing First Annual Examination 2025.
According to the details, the Chairman Education Board visited Government High school No. 1 Kala Gujran Jhelum, Government High School No. 2 Kala Gujran Jhelum, Government Jamia High School Jhelum, MC Islamia High School Jhelum, Government High School Garmala Jhelum, Government High School Baga Jhelum and Government Associate College G T Road Jhelum and reviewed the arrangements.
Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that the network of booty mafia has been broken to a large extent. He added that monitoring teams were constantly active in the field during the examinations, and wherever any violation is noticed, immediate action is being taken.
These steps were necessary to save the hard work of students from being wasted.
Controller of Examinations, Education Board, Rawalpindi, Tanveer Asghar Awan visited the examination centers of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nara Matoor, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi, Government Girls High School, Nara Matoor, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi. The invigilator of the examination center, Government Girls High School, Nara Matoor, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi, was dismissed from examination duty for negligence and carelessness.
During the visit, he reviewed the examination process, inspected the facilities provided to the students, and issued instructions to the examination staff to ensure a transparent examination system. Speaking after the visit, he said that four candidates were caught red-handed while copying, including Roll Nos. 514750, 514728, 942737 and 632491.
Cases have been registered against them and sent to the Disciplinary Branch of the board.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams
Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector
World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June
More Stories From Education
-
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams2 minutes ago
-
Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty2 minutes ago
-
SAU to host 2nd international conference on plant protection sciences from April 95 hours ago
-
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition3 days ago
-
Spring holidays announced for all KP schools12 days ago
-
KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to govt colleges12 days ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with NBF to promote languages & translation12 days ago
-
NUML, Education Ministry, & NAVTTC join hands to launch Int'l Language Training for students12 days ago
-
Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee approves grace marks for first-year students in Karachi13 days ago
-
Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools14 days ago
-
Sindh govt partners with Google, Tech Valley to provide over 30,000 digital skills scholarships14 days ago