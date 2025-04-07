Open Menu

Invigilator Dismissed For Negligence During Examination Duty

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Chairman Education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan has dismissed an invigilator for negligence committed by him in the examination center, during inspection

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Chairman education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan has dismissed an invigilator for negligence committed by him in the examination center, during inspection. Strict security and monitoring arrangements have been made in all examination centers for the ongoing First Annual Examination 2025.

According to the details, the Chairman Education Board visited Government High school No. 1 Kala Gujran Jhelum, Government High School No. 2 Kala Gujran Jhelum, Government Jamia High School Jhelum, MC Islamia High School Jhelum, Government High School Garmala Jhelum, Government High School Baga Jhelum and Government Associate College G T Road Jhelum and reviewed the arrangements.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that the network of booty mafia has been broken to a large extent. He added that monitoring teams were constantly active in the field during the examinations, and wherever any violation is noticed, immediate action is being taken.

These steps were necessary to save the hard work of students from being wasted.

Controller of Examinations, Education Board, Rawalpindi, Tanveer Asghar Awan visited the examination centers of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nara Matoor, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi, Government Girls High School, Nara Matoor, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi. The invigilator of the examination center, Government Girls High School, Nara Matoor, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi, was dismissed from examination duty for negligence and carelessness.

During the visit, he reviewed the examination process, inspected the facilities provided to the students, and issued instructions to the examination staff to ensure a transparent examination system. Speaking after the visit, he said that four candidates were caught red-handed while copying, including Roll Nos. 514750, 514728, 942737 and 632491.

Cases have been registered against them and sent to the Disciplinary Branch of the board.

