Invigilators Catch 139 Students Cheating In Board Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams

As many as 139 students of Higher Secondary Certificate part II were caught cheating in the annual examinations on Saturday during the papers of Chemistry II and Computer Science II subjects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) As many as 139 students of Higher Secondary Certificate part II were caught cheating in the annual examinations on Saturday during the papers of Chemistry II and Computer Science II subjects.

The spokesman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad informed that the teams of invigilators in the ongoing board exams in the 9 districts of Hyderabad division seized 139 mobile phones from the students.

According to him, the students caught cheating were unlawfully using their phones to help themselves find answers to the questions. He told that 70 students were caught in Hyderabad, 49 in Tando Allahyar, 14 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 5 in Jamshoro and one in Thatta.

More Stories From Education