IPEMC Held; Three Provinces Opposed Opening Of Schools

Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:08 AM

IPEMC held; three provinces opposed opening of schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference was held here Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahood.

The meeting was conducted online in which all provincial education ministers, officials from federal and provincial education ministries and concerned departments were participated.

During the meeting, the provinces including Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan opposed the suggestion of opening the educational institutions from 1st of June.

The three provinces feared of spreading coronavirus and suggested to continue the closure of schools till situation becomes normal.

However, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has suggested to open the school, aimed at mitigating the students educational loss. During the meeting, it was decided that the matter will now be presented in the meeting of National Coordination Committee(NCC) to be held tomorrow(Thursday).

