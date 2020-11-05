IPEMC rules out closures of educational institutions

Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Thursday unanimously, ruled out the closure of educational institutions keeping in view controlled situation of COVID-19 across the countr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Inter Provincial education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Thursday unanimously, ruled out the closure of educational institutions keeping in view controlled situation of COVID-19 across the country.

The 21st IPEMC held here under the chair of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood which was also participated by the Provincial Education Ministers and respective Seretaries, Chairman HEC, Chairman IBCC, and representatives from FGEI, Navy and Air force through video link.

Director General National Health Services Dr. Safi Malik gave a detailed presentation to the forum on existing covid situation in the country.

Similarly all provinces shared the data of positivity rate of Covid cases in schools and colleges which was ranging from 1 to 2 percent scarcely, hence the forum was satisfied with controlled situations in educational institutions.

Keeping in view the overall situation, the largest Education forum of the country unanimously, ruled out the closure of educational institutions.

It was agreed that the targeted closure of institutions where the infection rate increases would be carried out with the help of local administration.

As far winter vacations is concerned, the forum opposed the long winter vacations and recommended either no winter vacations or limited for few days so that the students may cover their courses.

It is pertinent to mention that the regular academic year before Covid-19 was of 32 weeks which now has been condensed to 11 weeks only, so their is no rational of long vacations.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood sought the proposals from all the federating units in next 15 days about uniform academic Calendar across the country.

Federal Education Minister, keeping in view the loss of students during 6 months closure of schools due to Covid-19, also asked the proposals from all federating units about moving academic year from April to August, at least for current academic year.

Shafqat Mahmood also advised all the provinces to ensure strict compliance of SoPs in educational institutions. Federal Minister will brief the NCOC, tomorrow(Friday) about the decisions taken in today's IPEMC.