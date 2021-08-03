IPEMC to review SOPs implementation in educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) has been called on tomorrow (Wednesday) keeping in view the rising trend in coronavirus cases.

According to sources, the IPEMC meeting will be chaired by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The Forum will exchange views regarding implementation of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the educational institutions, the sources added.

They said that different options would also come under observation to implement COVID-19 SOPs in the education sector.

No suggestion came from any province regarding closures of educational institutions so far.