IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ink MoU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ):University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the Institute of Public Health (IPH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a mutually beneficial relationship on academic and research cooperation.

Chairman Board of Management, former governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, and Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir from the Institute of Public Health, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman signed the MoU at a ceremony, held at the IPH office.

Khalid Maqbool said on the occasion that the MoU would be very beneficial for both institutions, which would gain knowledge and experiences from each other.

He said due to VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha's dynamic leadership, the UVAS was flourishing day by day.

He said the university had state-of-the-art laboratories and infrastructure for practical work of students, especially for improving quality of education and research and uplift of veterinary education as well.

While addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said it was a need of the hour to work on food safety and food security issues under one health concept.

I t was also needed to curb zoonotic diseases through applied research, he added.

According to the MoU, both the institutions would jointly arrange academic programmes on human food nutrition, research activities and publications on their collaborative research projects.

Both the parties would exchange students and faculty for academic training and research, seminars, workshops and conferences related to their fields.