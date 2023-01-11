UrduPoint.com

Published January 11, 2023

IPO signs Institutional agreements with International Center for Chemical KU

Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan on Wednesday signed Institutional Agreements with the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi (KU)

According to the MoU, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Islamabad and Pakistan Agriculture Research Centre (PARC) Islamabad would establish Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs), said a press release issued here.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman IPO Pakistan Farukh Amil, Director General IPO Pakistan, Ms. Shazia Adnan, Executive-Director IPO Pakistan, Meesaq Arif and respective heads of the host institutes.

The Institutional Agreements will help in enhancing the institutional capacity of the host institutes to effectively exploit the high quality technical information present in patent as well as scientific and technical literature database.

The respective heads of the TISC host institutes appreciated the institutional agreements as a leap forward in the promotion of innovation and research in their institutes and promised a closer collaboration with IPO-Pakistan in effective implementation of the agreements.

