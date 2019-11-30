Iqra Iftikhar, Aaza Ali win essay competitions

Iqra Iftikhar, a student of Islamic Science College for Women, Chak No 172-GB, Faisalabad, and Aaza Ali, a student of Islamic Science Foundation High School, Chak No 172-GB, Faisalabad, have won the essay writing competitions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Iqra Iftikhar, a student of Islamic Science College for Women , Chak No 172-GB, Faisalabad , and Aaza Ali, a student of Islamic Science Foundation High School, Chak No 172-GB, Faisalabad , have won the essay writing competitions.

The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) had arranged the competitions at Government Municipal Degree College Faisalabad in which students of 35 colleges and 55 schools participated.

According to results, Kamran Ali, a student of Summit College Jinnah Colony Faisalabad, stood second while Nabeel Anjum, a student of Government College of Commerce Satellite Town Jhang, grabbed third position in the essay competition of college level.

Similarly, Qaisar Mehmood, a student of Islamic Science Foundation High School Shehzad Colony Faisalabad, grabbed second position whereas Sher Yaqoob, a student of Government Higher Secondary School Jaranwala Faisalabad, was declared third in Essay Writing competition of school level.

The speed contests will be held on December 12 while registration for this contest will continue up to December 05, 2019, said Research Investigator BISE Rana Zulfiqar Ali Minhas here Saturday.