Iqra University Hosted Webinar With Ethical AI

Published February 01, 2023

Iqra University hosted webinar with Ethical AI

Leading faculty members from 11 prominent Pakistani universities exchanged views in a webinar to discuss education with Ethical AI hosted by IMAGINE - Institute of Futures Studies at Iqra University here on Wednesday

The faculty members from 11 universities including Iqra University, University of Karachi, ZSABIST, Ziauddin University, IOBM, Habib University, IBA Sukkur, Federal urdu University, Notre Dame Institute of Education, Metropolitan University Karachi, and Aga Khan University participated in this webinar, said a spokesperson of Iqra University.

The event was aimed at exploring the impact of AI on higher education in Pakistan and the importance of ethical considerations in its development and use.

The session was opened by Professor Dr. Shams Hamid of Iqra University, who proposed forming a consortium of higher education institutions to develop an Ethical Framework for AI in Education and Research, with the goal of promoting human values and dignity and preventing harm and misuse.

Associate Professor at Habib University Dr. Shah Jamal emphasized the importance of collaboration among academics and educators, saying, "We need forums to exchange ideas and discuss the challenges and concerns arising from the increasing use of AI in education." Associate Professor at Ziauddin University Dr. Syeda Rakhshanda Kaukab, emphasized the need to empower students and faculty to use AI for the greater good.

Associate Professor & Director of Research at AKU-IED Dr. Sajid Ali spoke about the need for higher education institutions to embrace innovation and use AI as a tool to enhance human intelligence in teaching and assessment practices.

Vice Chancellor of Metropolitan University Karachi Dr. Shahida Jabbar emphasized the importance of universities working with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to develop a policy for the use of AI in education. The webinar was a successful initiative, providing valuable insights and discussion.

