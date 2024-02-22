Iqra University, KP police sign MoU to provide scholarships for children of martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Iqra National University Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide free education scholarships to children of martyrs of the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr.

Malik Tamoor Ali of Iqra National University said that the university would provide 100 percent scholarships to children of martyrs.

He emphasized that KP had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the line of duty, and now it was our responsibility to look after the well-being of children of police martyrs.