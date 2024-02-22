Open Menu

Iqra University, KP Police Sign MoU To Provide Scholarships For Children Of Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Iqra University, KP police sign MoU to provide scholarships for children of martyrs

Iqra National University Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide free education scholarships to children of martyrs of the police department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Iqra National University Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide free education scholarships to children of martyrs of the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr.

Malik Tamoor Ali of Iqra National University said that the university would provide 100 percent scholarships to children of martyrs.

He emphasized that KP had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the line of duty, and now it was our responsibility to look after the well-being of children of police martyrs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Education National University

Recent Stories

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

2 minutes ago
 China sees booming consumption during Spring Festi ..

China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday

3 minutes ago
 UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: o ..

UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export ..

Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower pro ..

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..

3 minutes ago
 PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to ..

PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes

3 minutes ago
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fi ..

Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..

5 minutes ago
 Language experts stress importance of mother langu ..

Language experts stress importance of mother language

9 minutes ago
 Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of mu ..

Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium

9 minutes ago
 Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan ..

Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated

9 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects ..

Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS

9 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio dr ..

Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education