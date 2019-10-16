Iranian CG keen to establish bilateral ties with University of Karachi

A three-member delegation of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi during a visit to the University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday discussed the proposal of student exchange and scholarship programs with the Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A three-member delegation of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi during a visit to the University of Karachi KU ) on Wednesday discussed the proposal of student exchange and scholarship programs with the Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

The Iranian Consul General, Ahmad Mohammadi, and the Iranian Cultural Attache and Director Bahram Kian along with another member met the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat and proposed that Karachi University and Iranian universities should establish bilateral ties by holding joint conferences and workshops.

Ahmad Mohammadi shared that as mayors of Karachi and Mashhad had declared both cities as "sister cities", it would be ideal to establish academic relationships between these two cities which could be spread to other Iranian cities in future.

"The students of Karachi University and Iranian universities can be benefited if joint conferences are held to share the history, culture and promote brotherhood among both countries.

" He expressed that such programs would help in promoting mutual understanding among academia and scholars.

The KU VC Khalid Iraqi said that the Karachi University is open for everyone and second the idea of holding joint conference and option of students exchange program. "We have many foreign students in the campus, who share their history and culture with Pakistani students, and also learn by local students about the history and culture of Pakistan." He said that the University of Karachi would like to learn from the experiences of foreign universities and their researchers and scholars. He informed the visitors that he would visit Iran next month and would like to meet the officials of Iran's universities to explore possibilities of joint venture with Karachi University.