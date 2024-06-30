Iranian Universities’ Teachers Visit Punjab University
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 30, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab says he is promoting relations with the universities of Pakistan and is also keen to promote relations with Pakistan at the cultural level.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2024) A high-level delegation from different universities of Iran has visited Punjab University here on Sunday.
The heads of different universities, teachers and researchers were included in the delegation led by Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood welcomed the delegation in his office. Deans of various faculties and heads of departments were also present on this occasion.
Addressing the meeting, Dr. Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab said that he is promoting relations with the universities of Pakistan and is also keen to promote relations with Pakistan at the cultural level. He said that the Iranian government is developing excellent relations with Pakistan and it would have been better if the relations with Pakistan had been stronger in the past.
He said that Pakistanis are spread all over the world. The participants of the delegation said that thousands of foreign students are studying in Iran and we wish to increase the number of Pakistani students in Iranian universities. They said that centers have also been established at Iranian universities to promote academic dialogue between Iran and Pakistan.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that agreements have been made with Iranian universities to promote relations. He appreciated Dr. Abolhasan for playing an excellent role in promoting relations with Pakistan and Iran. He said that he wants to promote cooperation in the field of research with the universities of Iran. The Iranian delegation visited various departments of Punjab University. During the visit, the Iranian delegation showed special interest in various fields of education and research.
