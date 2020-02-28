The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday prevented private schools of federal capital to increase the students' fees on their own

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday prevented private schools of Federal capital to increase the students' fees on their own.The bench declared that Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) would be authorized to enhance the school fee under the guidelines of the Supreme Court's judgment.A single member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict after listening arguments from all sides at large in miscellaneous petitions regarding the private schools' fee structure.

The bench said being a regulator of the private schools, the PEIRA was authorized to determine or fix the fee of educational institutions in accordance with law.The court, however, directed the PEIRA to regulate the fee structure of the schools in line of top court directions.The court also ordered PEIRA to decide the complaint of Dr Uzma Qazi against expelling her children from the schools, after properly hearing the stance of the institutions concerned.